Who's Playing

Wisconsin Badgers @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Wisconsin 16-4, Nebraska 15-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Wisconsin is 8-2 against the Cornhuskers since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Despite being away, Wisconsin is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

Wisconsin waltzed into their matchup on Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Spartans 81-66.

Wisconsin's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Steven Crowl, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds, and AJ Storr, who scored 28 points. Crowl didn't help Wisconsin's cause all that much against the Golden Gophers last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 83 points the game before, Nebraska faltered in their match on Saturday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 73-51 to the Terrapins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Nebraska has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Nebraska struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Maryland pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.

The Badgers' win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Cornhuskers, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wisconsin and the Cornhuskers are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wisconsin strolled past the Cornhuskers when the teams last played back in January by a score of 88-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wisconsin since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wisconsin is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.