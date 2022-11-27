Who's Playing

Florida State @ Nebraska

Current Records: Florida State 1-6; Nebraska 3-3

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Field House. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

FSU came up short against the Stanford Cardinal on Friday, falling 70-60. A silver lining for the Seminoles was the play of guard Caleb Mills, who had 16 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Nebraska and the Memphis Tigers on Friday was not a total blowout, but with Nebraska falling 73-61, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Juwan Gary wasn't much of a difference maker for Nebraska; Gary finished with only six points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

FSU is now 1-6 while the Cornhuskers sit at 3-3. FSU is 1-4 after losses this season, Nebraska 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.