Who's Playing

Illinois @ Nebraska

Current Records: Illinois 10-5; Nebraska 9-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heading back home. The Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska hasn't won a game against Illinois since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Nebraska came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this past Saturday, sneaking past 81-79. Nebraska's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Derrick Walker led the charge as he had 22 points and seven assists along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, Illinois bagged a 79-69 win over the Wisconsin Badgers this past Saturday. Four players on the Fighting Illini scored in the double digits: guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (24), forward Coleman Hawkins (20), guard Jayden Epps (15), and guard Matthew Mayer (10). Hawkins had some trouble finding his footing against the Northwestern Wildcats last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Cornhuskers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Illinois have struggled against the spread on the road.

Their wins bumped Nebraska to 9-7 and Illinois to 10-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Illinois have won seven out of their last ten games against Nebraska.