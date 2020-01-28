How to watch Nebraska vs. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Michigan @ Nebraska

Current Records: Michigan 11-8; Nebraska 7-13

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 1-5 against the Michigan Wolverines since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. Nebraska and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Nebraska and four for Michigan.

The Cornhuskers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite the loss, Nebraska had strong showings from guard Cam Mack, who had 19 points, and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Michigan needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 64-62 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Zavier Simpson, who had 17 points.

The Cornhuskers are now 7-13 while the Wolverines sit at 11-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cornhuskers have allowed their opponents to shoot 43.40% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Cornhuskers, the Wolverines enter the game with 46.80% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Wolverines' favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a 5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolverines, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 148

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won five out of their last six games against Nebraska.