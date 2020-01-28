How to watch Nebraska vs. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nebraska vs. Michigan basketball game
Who's Playing
Michigan @ Nebraska
Current Records: Michigan 11-8; Nebraska 7-13
What to Know
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 1-5 against the Michigan Wolverines since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit tonight. Nebraska and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Nebraska and four for Michigan.
The Cornhuskers were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 75-72 to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite the loss, Nebraska had strong showings from guard Cam Mack, who had 19 points, and guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Michigan needed just a quick three to secure the win on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 64-62 to the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Zavier Simpson, who had 17 points.
The Cornhuskers are now 7-13 while the Wolverines sit at 11-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cornhuskers have allowed their opponents to shoot 43.40% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Cornhuskers, the Wolverines enter the game with 46.80% field goal percentage, good for 25th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Wolverines' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a 5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolverines, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 148
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Michigan have won five out of their last six games against Nebraska.
- Feb 28, 2019 - Michigan 82 vs. Nebraska 53
- Mar 02, 2018 - Michigan 77 vs. Nebraska 58
- Jan 18, 2018 - Nebraska 72 vs. Michigan 52
- Mar 05, 2017 - Michigan 93 vs. Nebraska 57
- Jan 14, 2017 - Michigan 91 vs. Nebraska 85
- Jan 23, 2016 - Michigan 81 vs. Nebraska 68
-
