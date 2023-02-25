Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Nebraska
Current Records: Minnesota 7-19; Nebraska 14-14
What to Know
The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since Feb. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Minnesota's road trip will continue as they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET to face off against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Gophers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Minnesota received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 88-70 to the Maryland Terrapins. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of guard Jaden Henley, who had 14 points.
Meanwhile, things were close when Nebraska and Maryland clashed on Sunday, but Nebraska ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Nebraska's forward Derrick Walker was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.
Minnesota is now 7-19 while Nebraska sits at 14-14. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.8 on average. The Cornhuskers have had an even harder time: they are 46th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Nebraska have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Nebraska 81 vs. Minnesota 79
- Feb 09, 2022 - Nebraska 78 vs. Minnesota 65
- Feb 27, 2021 - Nebraska 78 vs. Minnesota 74
- Feb 08, 2021 - Minnesota 79 vs. Nebraska 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Minnesota 107 vs. Nebraska 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - Nebraska 62 vs. Minnesota 61
- Dec 05, 2018 - Minnesota 85 vs. Nebraska 78
- Feb 06, 2018 - Nebraska 91 vs. Minnesota 85
- Dec 05, 2017 - Nebraska 78 vs. Minnesota 68
- Mar 02, 2017 - Minnesota 88 vs. Nebraska 73
- Jan 12, 2016 - Nebraska 84 vs. Minnesota 59