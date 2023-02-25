Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Nebraska

Current Records: Minnesota 7-19; Nebraska 14-14

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't won a contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since Feb. 8 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Minnesota's road trip will continue as they head to Pinnacle Bank Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET to face off against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Gophers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Minnesota received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 88-70 to the Maryland Terrapins. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of guard Jaden Henley, who had 14 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when Nebraska and Maryland clashed on Sunday, but Nebraska ultimately edged out the opposition 70-66. Nebraska's forward Derrick Walker was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 23 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Minnesota is now 7-19 while Nebraska sits at 14-14. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota is stumbling into the matchup with the 351st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.8 on average. The Cornhuskers have had an even harder time: they are 46th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Series History

Nebraska have won seven out of their last 11 games against Minnesota.