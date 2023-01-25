Who's Playing

UMBC @ New Jersey Tech

Current Records: UMBC 14-7; New Jersey Tech 5-14

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders lost both of their matches to the UMBC Retrievers last season on scores of 56-76 and 69-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Highlanders and UMBC will face off in an America East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wellness and Events Center. UMBC will be strutting in after a victory while New Jersey Tech will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between New Jersey Tech and the Vermont Catamounts on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with New Jersey Tech falling 85-69 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Retrievers strolled past the New Hamp. Wildcats with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 80-69.

New Jersey Tech is now 5-14 while UMBC sits at 14-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Jersey Tech is 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.9 on average. To make matters even worse for New Jersey Tech, UMBC ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only ten on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UMBC have won three out of their last five games against New Jersey Tech.