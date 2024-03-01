Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Rider 12-16, Niagara 14-12

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Rider has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Rider, who comes in off a win.

Even though Rider has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Broncs came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 88-78.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Niagara last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-59 to the Golden Griffins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Niagara has scored all season.

The Broncs pushed their record up to 12-16 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.7 points per game. As for the Purple Eagles, their loss ended a eight-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-12.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider came up short against the Purple Eagles when the teams last played back in January, falling 78-74. Can Rider avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.