Halftime Report

Rider and the Purple Eagles have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Rider leads 31-28 over the Purple Eagles.

Rider entered the game having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Niagara step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Rider 12-16, Niagara 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Rider has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. Niagara is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Rider in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though Rider has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Broncs came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 88-78.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Niagara last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-59 to the Golden Griffins. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Niagara has scored all season.

The Broncs pushed their record up to 12-16 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.7 points per game. As for the Purple Eagles, their loss ended a eight-game streak of away wins and brought them to 14-12.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2 rebounds per game. Given Rider's sizable advantage in that area, the Purple Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Rider came up short against the Purple Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, falling 78-74. Can Rider avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Niagara is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Rider, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.