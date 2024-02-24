Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 10-17, Nicholls State 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and the Nicholls State Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Texas A&M-Commerce ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They secured a 76-72 W over the Cardinals. The win was just what Texas A&M-Commerce needed coming off of a 86-63 loss in their prior match.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 47 points in their last matchup, Nicholls State made sure to put some points up on the board against the Privateers on Monday. The Colonels walked away with an 89-77 victory over the Privateers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Nicholls State did.

The Lions' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-17. As for the Colonels, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-12 record this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce couldn't quite finish off the Colonels in their previous matchup back in January and fell 87-84. Can Texas A&M-Commerce avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M-Commerce.