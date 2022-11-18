Who's Playing

Santa Barbara @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Santa Barbara 2-0; Northern Arizona 1-3

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Santa Barbara Gauchos at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 18 at Rolle Activity Center. The Lumberjacks might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

Northern Arizona simply couldn't be stopped on Tuesday, as they easily beat the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks at home 105-49.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara beat the Fresno State Bulldogs 61-54 last Friday. Santa Barbara can attribute much of their success to Andre Kelly, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 boards.

Their wins bumped Northern Arizona to 1-3 and Santa Barbara to 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona

Rolle Activity Center -- Flagstaff, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.