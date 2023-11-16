Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ Northwestern State Demons

Current Records: Maine 1-2, Northwestern State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

What to Know

Maine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Northwestern State Demons at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Maine last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 71-65 to the Warriors.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Northwestern State found out the hard way on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 96-70 loss at the hands of the Lumberjacks. Northwestern State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Black Bears now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Demons, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Going forward, Maine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Maine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Northwestern State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.7 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Maine is a 5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Bears as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Injury Report for Northwestern State

Injury Report for Maine

Keelan Steele: Out (Leg)

No Injury Information