Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Clemson 20-8, Notre Dame 11-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clemson has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 7:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, a fact Clemson proved on Tuesday. They walked away with a 69-62 victory over the Panthers.

Clemson's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ian Schieffelin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Schieffelin didn't help Clemson's cause all that much against the Seminoles on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Chase Hunter, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish earned a 70-65 victory over the Demon Deacons on Tuesday.

Markus Burton went supernova for Notre Dame, scoring 31 points along with four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Burton has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Carey Booth, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, they pushed their record up to 11-17 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.4 points per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've been averaging only 63.4 points per game. The only thing between Clemson and another offensive beatdown is the Fighting Irish. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Clemson took their win against the Fighting Irish in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 87-64. With Clemson ahead 48-29 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Notre Dame has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Clemson.