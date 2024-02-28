Halftime Report

Wake Forest is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 43-38 lead against Notre Dame.

If Wake Forest keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-9 in no time. On the other hand, Notre Dame will have to make due with a 10-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Wake Forest 18-9, Notre Dame 10-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.16

What to Know

Wake Forest has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off in an ACC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Even though Wake Forest has not done well against the Blue Devils recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Demon Deacons snuck past the Blue Devils with a 83-79 victory.

Hunter Sallis was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 29 points along with six rebounds. Andrew Carr was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Notre Dame's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Orange by a score of 88-85. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for Notre Dame, who almost overcame a 29 point deficit.

Notre Dame's defeat came about despite a quality game from Markus Burton, who scored 28 points along with eight assists. Another player making a difference was Tae Davis, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Demon Deacons' victory was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 18-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.1 points per game. As for the Fighting Irish, their loss dropped their record down to 10-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Wake Forest just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 41.1% of their shots this season. Given Wake Forest's sizable advantage in that area, the Fighting Irish will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Wake Forest is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Wake Forest is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

Series History

Notre Dame and Wake Forest both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.