Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Current Records: PFW 20-11, Oakland 20-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan

OU Credit Union O'rena -- Oakland, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

PFW has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OU Credit Union O'rena in a Horizon League postseason contest. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

PFW took care of business in their home opener on Tuesday. They strolled past the Colonials with points to spare, taking the game 78-63.

PFW's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quinton Morton-Robertson, who scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Morton-Robertson didn't help PFW's cause all that much against Pittsburgh back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Eric Mulder, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Grizzlies earned a 75-70 victory over the Titans on Saturday. The victory was just what Oakland needed coming off of a 96-75 loss in their prior matchup.

The Mastodons are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 21-11 record this season. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their win bumped their record up to 20-11.

PFW came up short against Oakland in their previous matchup back in February, falling 71-63. Can PFW avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oakland has won 5 out of their last 9 games against PFW.