Who's Playing

Maryland @ Ohio State

Current Records: Maryland 20-9; Ohio State 12-17

What to Know

The #21 Maryland Terrapins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Maryland and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Value City Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Terrapins didn't have too much trouble with the Northwestern Wildcats at home on Sunday as they won 75-59. Maryland got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jahmir Young (18), guard Donald Carey (13), forward Julian Reese (12), forward Donta Scott (11), and guard Hakim Hart (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Julian Reese has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Fighting Illini typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday OSU proved too difficult a challenge. OSU enjoyed a cozy 72-60 win over Illinois. Among those leading the charge for the Buckeyes was guard Bruce Thornton, who had 20 points along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Terrapins are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (15-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Maryland up to 20-9 and OSU to 12-17. Maryland is 13-6 after wins this year, OSU 6-5.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Terrapins are a slight 2-point favorite against the Buckeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Maryland have won nine out of their last 13 games against Ohio State.