How to watch Ohio State vs. Rutgers: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Ohio State

Current Records: Rutgers 17-7; Ohio State 15-8

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 2-6 against the Ohio State Buckeyes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Scarlet Knights and OSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Value City Arena. RU will be strutting in after a victory while OSU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Sunday RU sidestepped the Northwestern Wildcats for a 77-73 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Northwestern made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for RU was guard Geo Baker, who had 25 points and five assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the game between OSU and the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with OSU falling 70-57 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding OSU back was the mediocre play of forward Kaleb Wesson, who did not have his best game; he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting.

RU is now 17-7 while OSU sits at 15-8. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Scarlet Knights have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38%, which places them 10th in college basketball. OSU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.20%, which places them 11th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena -- Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Buckeyes are a solid 6-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 128

Series History

Ohio State have won six out of their last eight games against Rutgers.