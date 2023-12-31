Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Okla. State Cowboys

Current Records: SC State 4-11, Okla. State 6-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Okla. State. They will be playing at home against the SC State Bulldogs at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena. SC State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Okla. State, who comes in off a win.

Okla. State waltzed into their matchup last Wednesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 76-70 victory over the Terriers. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as Okla. State did.

Bryce Thompson was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 19 points along with three steals. Eric Dailey Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 12 points.

SC State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their game with Nebraska but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Bulldogs were dealt a punishing 91-62 loss at the hands of the Cornhuskers on Friday. SC State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-11.

Despite the defeat, SC State had strong showings from Jordan Simpson, who scored 17 points, and Raquan Brown, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brown has scored all season. Less helpful for SC State was Wilson Dubinsky's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Cowboys now have a winning record of 6-5. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat was their 22nd straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Okla. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Okla. State is a big 22.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

