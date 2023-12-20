2nd Quarter Report

This game looks nothing like the tight 83-80 margin from Ole Miss' win over Troy in their previous head-to-head back in December of 2015. Ole Miss has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Troy 74-53. Ole Miss' offense has come from several players so far, with Matthew Murrell leading the way: he has a double-double on 18 points and ten steals.

Ole Miss entered the contest having won 11 straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it 12, or will Troy step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Troy 5-5, Ole Miss 10-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Troy Trojans will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Troy has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 23 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Knights 110-63 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Troy did.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with an 88-78 victory over the Golden Bears. Ole Miss' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored 27 points along with three steals. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Matthew Murrell was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Trojans pushed their record up to 5-5 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.0 points per game. As for the Rebels, their victory bumped their record up to 10-0.

Troy is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Troy couldn't quite finish off Ole Miss in their previous matchup back in December of 2015 and fell 83-80. Can Troy avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 12-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.