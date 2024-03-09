Who's Playing
Colorado Buffaloes @ Oregon State Beavers
Current Records: Colorado 21-9, Oregon State 13-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
What to Know
We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Gill Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
Colorado had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They managed a 79-75 victory over the Ducks. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:54 mark of the first half, when Colorado was facing a 18-6 deficit.
Colorado got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was J'Vonne Hadley out in front who shot 4-for-4 from deep and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tristan da Silva, who scored 22 points along with two steals.
Meanwhile, Oregon State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Utes by a score of 92-85. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 121 points.
Oregon State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jordan Pope led the charge by scoring 25 points. Pope is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 22 or more in the last four games he's played. Dexter Akanno was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with two steals.
The Buffaloes have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Beavers, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 13-17.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, Oregon State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything came up roses for Colorado against Oregon State in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 90-57 victory. With Colorado ahead 45-23 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Series History
Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Colorado 90 vs. Oregon State 57
- Jan 28, 2023 - Oregon State 60 vs. Colorado 52
- Jan 07, 2023 - Colorado 62 vs. Oregon State 42
- Feb 15, 2022 - Colorado 90 vs. Oregon State 64
- Feb 05, 2022 - Colorado 86 vs. Oregon State 63
- Mar 13, 2021 - Oregon State 70 vs. Colorado 68
- Feb 20, 2021 - Colorado 61 vs. Oregon State 57
- Feb 08, 2021 - Colorado 78 vs. Oregon State 49
- Feb 15, 2020 - Colorado 69 vs. Oregon State 47
- Jan 05, 2020 - Oregon State 76 vs. Colorado 68