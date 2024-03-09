Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: Colorado 21-9, Oregon State 13-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Gill Coliseum. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Colorado had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 11.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They managed a 79-75 victory over the Ducks. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:54 mark of the first half, when Colorado was facing a 18-6 deficit.

Colorado got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was J'Vonne Hadley out in front who shot 4-for-4 from deep and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Tristan da Silva, who scored 22 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Oregon State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They came out on top against the Utes by a score of 92-85. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 121 points.

Oregon State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jordan Pope led the charge by scoring 25 points. Pope is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 22 or more in the last four games he's played. Dexter Akanno was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with two steals.

The Buffaloes have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 21-9 record this season. As for the Beavers, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 13-17.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Colorado have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oregon State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, Oregon State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Colorado against Oregon State in their previous meeting back in January as the team secured a 90-57 victory. With Colorado ahead 45-23 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.