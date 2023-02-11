Who's Playing
UCLA @ Oregon
Current Records: UCLA 20-4; Oregon 15-10
What to Know
The Oregon Ducks and the #7 UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Matthew Knight Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
The Ducks didn't have too much trouble with the USC Trojans at home on Thursday as they won 78-60. Four players on Oregon scored in the double digits: center N'Faly Dante (17), guard Will Richardson (16), guard Jermaine Couisnard (13), and center Nate Bittle (11).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UCLA and the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bruins wrapped it up with a 62-47 win on the road. Among those leading the charge for UCLA was guard Amari Bailey, who had 24 points.
Their wins bumped Oregon to 15-10 and UCLA to 20-4. In Oregon's victory, Will Richardson had 16 points and nine assists along with six boards and N'Faly Dante had 17 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks. We'll see if UCLA have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Bruins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oregon have won eight out of their last 13 games against UCLA.
- Dec 04, 2022 - UCLA 65 vs. Oregon 56
- Feb 24, 2022 - Oregon 68 vs. UCLA 63
- Jan 13, 2022 - Oregon 84 vs. UCLA 81
- Mar 03, 2021 - Oregon 82 vs. UCLA 74
- Jan 26, 2020 - Oregon 96 vs. UCLA 75
- Feb 23, 2019 - UCLA 90 vs. Oregon 83
- Jan 10, 2019 - UCLA 87 vs. Oregon 84
- Feb 17, 2018 - UCLA 86 vs. Oregon 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Oregon 94 vs. UCLA 91
- Feb 09, 2017 - UCLA 82 vs. Oregon 79
- Dec 28, 2016 - Oregon 89 vs. UCLA 87
- Mar 02, 2016 - Oregon 76 vs. UCLA 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - Oregon 86 vs. UCLA 72