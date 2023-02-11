Who's Playing

UCLA @ Oregon

Current Records: UCLA 20-4; Oregon 15-10

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the #7 UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Matthew Knight Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The Ducks didn't have too much trouble with the USC Trojans at home on Thursday as they won 78-60. Four players on Oregon scored in the double digits: center N'Faly Dante (17), guard Will Richardson (16), guard Jermaine Couisnard (13), and center Nate Bittle (11).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between UCLA and the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bruins wrapped it up with a 62-47 win on the road. Among those leading the charge for UCLA was guard Amari Bailey, who had 24 points.

Their wins bumped Oregon to 15-10 and UCLA to 20-4. In Oregon's victory, Will Richardson had 16 points and nine assists along with six boards and N'Faly Dante had 17 points in addition to five rebounds and three blocks. We'll see if UCLA have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Bruins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Ducks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won eight out of their last 13 games against UCLA.