Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Pacific Tigers

Current Records: Lamar 2-1, Pacific 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Spanos Center -- Stockton, California

Spanos Center -- Stockton, California Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, Pacific is heading back home. They will take on the Lamar Cardinals at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Pacific might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

After soaring to 87 points the game before, Pacific faltered in their contest. They took a serious blow against the Wolf Pack, falling 88-41. Pacific has struggled against Nevada recently, as their match on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Pacific struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Nevada posted 16.

Meanwhile, even though UTSA scored an imposing 82 points on Tuesday, Lamar still came out on top. The Cardinals walked away with a 90-82 victory over the Roadrunners.

Lamar can attribute much of their success to Terry Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Adam Hamilton, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Tigers now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Cardinals, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pacific have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been even better at 50.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Pacific beat Lamar 74-65 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. Will Pacific repeat their success, or does Lamar have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Pacific won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.