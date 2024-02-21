Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Illinois 19-6, Penn State 12-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Rec Hall -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Rec Hall -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 21st at Rec Hall. Illinois will be strutting in after a win while the Nittany Lions will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Illinois has not done well against the Terrapins recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Fighting Illini walked away with an 85-80 win over the Terrapins. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Illinois.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Illinois to victory, but perhaps none more so than Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 27 points along with four blocks. Shannon Jr. has been hot recently, having posted 27 or more points the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Marcus Domask, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Penn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 68-49 punch to the gut against the Cornhuskers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Penn State has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Penn State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Fighting Illini are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 19-6 record this season. As for the Nittany Lions, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-14.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Penn State, though, as they've been averaging only 31.5 rebounds per game. Given Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, the Nittany Lions will need to find a way to close that gap.

Illinois couldn't quite finish off the Nittany Lions when the teams last played back in March of 2023 and fell 79-76. Can Illinois avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Penn State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Illinois.