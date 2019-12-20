How to watch Penn State vs. Central Connecticut State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ No. 23 Penn State

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-11; Penn State 9-2

What to Know

The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will take on the #23 Penn State Nittany Lions in a holiday battle at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Bryce Jordan Center. Central Connecticut State staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

On Wednesday, the Blue Devils lost to the Dartmouth Big Green by a decisive 76-60 margin.

Meanwhile, Penn State escaped with a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide by the margin of a single basket, 73-71. Penn State F Lamar Stevens looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Central Connecticut State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Penn State's victory lifted them to 9-2 while Central Connecticut State's defeat dropped them down to 0-11. We'll see if Penn State can repeat their recent success or if Central Connecticut State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 35.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.