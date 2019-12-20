How to watch Penn State vs. Central Connecticut State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Penn State vs. Central Connecticut State basketball game
Who's Playing
Central Connecticut State @ No. 23 Penn State
Current Records: Central Connecticut State 0-11; Penn State 9-2
What to Know
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils will take on the #23 Penn State Nittany Lions in a holiday battle at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Bryce Jordan Center. Central Connecticut State staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.
On Wednesday, the Blue Devils lost to the Dartmouth Big Green by a decisive 76-60 margin.
Meanwhile, Penn State escaped with a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide by the margin of a single basket, 73-71. Penn State F Lamar Stevens looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Central Connecticut State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Penn State's victory lifted them to 9-2 while Central Connecticut State's defeat dropped them down to 0-11. We'll see if Penn State can repeat their recent success or if Central Connecticut State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 35.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
