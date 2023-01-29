Who's Playing

Michigan @ Penn State

Current Records: Michigan 11-9; Penn State 13-7

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 2-8 against the Michigan Wolverines since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Nittany Lions and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Penn State found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 65-45 punch to the gut against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last week. Guard Jalen Pickett (15 points) was the top scorer for Penn State.

Meanwhile, Michigan was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 75-70 to the Purdue Boilermakers. Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from center Hunter Dickinson, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Wolverines have struggled against the spread on the road.

The losses put Penn State at 13-7 and Michigan at 11-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Penn State is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Michigan enters the game with only 9.9 turnovers per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give the Wolverines the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won eight out of their last ten games against Penn State.