Who's Playing

Wisconsin @ Penn State

Current Records: Wisconsin 13-9; Penn State 14-9

What to Know

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 1-10 against the Wisconsin Badgers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Nittany Lions and Wisconsin will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Penn State came up short against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, falling 72-63. The losing side was boosted by guard Seth Lundy, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Wisconsin lost a heartbreaker to the Northwestern Wildcats when they met in January, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. Wisconsin fell in a 54-52 heartbreaker. Guard Chucky Hepburn (17 points) and guard Connor Essegian (15 points) were the top scorers for Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put Penn State at 14-9 and the Badgers at 13-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Penn State is stumbling into the contest with the 359th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Wisconsin enters the game with only 8.9 turnovers per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Wisconsin the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.24

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 4.5-point favorite against the Badgers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin have won ten out of their last 11 games against Penn State.