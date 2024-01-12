Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Pacific Tigers @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: Pacific 6-11, Pepperdine 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Pacific Tigers and the Pepperdine Waves are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pacific is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Tigers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-64 loss to the Pilots.

The losing side was boosted by Cam Denson, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Less helpful for Pacific was Donovan Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Waves came up short against the Broncos on Saturday and fell 78-72. The over/under was set at 150 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Michael Ajayi, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

The Tigers have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-11 record this season. As for the Waves, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-10.

Pacific will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 3-12 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 6-2 ATS vs. Pepperdine across their last eight meetings.

Pacific was able to grind out a solid win over Pepperdine in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, winning 84-71. Does Pacific have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pepperdine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Pepperdine is a big 12.5-point favorite against Pacific, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Waves as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Pacific has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.