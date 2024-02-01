Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ PFW Mastodons

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-11, PFW 14-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

What to Know

Milwaukee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Milwaukee Panthers and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Oakland on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies. Milwaukee didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, PFW finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Norse by a score of 63-58 on Thursday.

The Panthers' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-11. As for the Mastodons, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 14-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee skirted past PFW 96-94 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

PFW has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Milwaukee.