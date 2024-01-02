Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: N. Carolina 9-3, Pittsburgh 9-4

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Carolina and Pittsburgh are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2017, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Petersen Events Center. Despite being away, N. Carolina is looking at a four-point advantage in the spread.

N. Carolina scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 105-60 stomp they got at home against the Buccaneers. When it comes to teams that have lost (badly) to N. Carolina, N. Carolina is are in good company: they have won four games by 22 points or more this season.

RJ Davis was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was Jalen Washington, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Pittsburgh's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 81-73 to the Orange.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Carlton Carrington, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Tar Heels' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.3 points per game. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as N. Carolina and Pittsburgh are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.2 points per game. However, it's not like Pittsburgh struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Carolina and Pittsburgh were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but N. Carolina came up empty-handed after a 65-64 defeat. Can N. Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 4-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tar Heels, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh and N. Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.