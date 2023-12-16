Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Pittsburgh and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SC State 36-20.

If Pittsburgh keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-3 in no time. On the other hand, SC State will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: SC State 3-8, Pittsburgh 7-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Pittsburgh. They will be home for the holidays to greet the SC State Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Panthers beat the Golden Griffins 82-71.

Blake Hinson was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points along with five rebounds. The match was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ishmael Leggett, who scored 13 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, SC State's seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They escaped with a win against the Dolphins by the margin of a single free throw, 86-85. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 118 points.

The Panthers' victory bumped their record up to 7-3. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 3-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pittsburgh have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a big 28-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 27-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

