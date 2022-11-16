Who's Playing

No. 20 Michigan @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Michigan 2-0; Pittsburgh 1-1

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the #20 Michigan Wolverines at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The odds don't look promising for Pitt, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

The Panthers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-56 punch to the gut against the West Virginia Mountaineers last Friday. The top scorer for Pitt was guard Jamarius Burton (16 points).

Meanwhile, the Wolverines didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Eastern Michigan Eagles last week, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win. Michigan's center Hunter Dickinson was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 31 points in addition to seven boards.

Michigan's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Pittsburgh's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Michigan can repeat their recent success or if Pitt bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.