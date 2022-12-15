Who's Playing

Elon @ Presbyterian

Current Records: Elon 2-8; Presbyterian 2-9

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at noon ET Thursday at Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center. Elon will be strutting in after a win while Presbyterian will be stumbling in from a loss.

The sound you heard on Sunday was the absolute smackdown the Phoenix laid on the Johnson & Wales (NC) Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the contest between Presbyterian and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Presbyterian falling 68-57. A silver lining for Presbyterian was the play of Winston Hill, who had 16 points and five assists.

Elon is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-5 ATS when expected to lose.

The Phoenix are now 2-8 while the Blue Hose sit at 2-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Elon is stumbling into the game with the 48th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74 on average. Presbyterian has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 349th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center -- Clinton, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Hose are a 5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.