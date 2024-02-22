Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Rutgers 14-11, Purdue 23-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Rutgers and the Boilermakers are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Mackey Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Rutgers unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Gophers. The contest was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but Rutgers couldn't quite close it out.

The losing side was boosted by Clifford Omoruyi, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. He hasn't dropped below three blocks for four straight games. Another player making a difference was Derek Simpson, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Purdue unfortunately witnessed the end of their nine-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buckeyes. Purdue didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Zach Edey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last ten times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Kaufman-Renn, who scored 12 points.

The Scarlet Knights' defeat dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Boilermakers, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 23-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rutgers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Purdue struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rutgers came up short against the Boilermakers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 68-60. Can Rutgers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Purdue and Rutgers both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.