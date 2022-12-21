Who's Playing

New Orleans @ No. 1 Purdue

Current Records: New Orleans 3-7; Purdue 11-0

What to Know

The #1 Purdue Boilermakers and the New Orleans Privateers will compete for holiday cheer at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Mackey Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Davidson Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Boilermakers proved too difficult a challenge. Purdue beat Davidson 69-61. Center Zach Edey took over for Purdue, finishing with 29 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 16 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Edey has had at least 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dillard Bleu Devils on Monday, winning 79-71.

Purdue is the favorite in this one, with an expected 32.5-point (!) margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Boilermakers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

The wins brought Purdue up to 11-0 and the Privateers to 3-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Purdue is stumbling into the game with the 357th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 363rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 18.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 32.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.