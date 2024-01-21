Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Iona 8-9, Quinnipiac 13-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Quinnipiac is heading back home. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, the Bobcats earned a 82-70 win over the Saints.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Iona proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 70-58. The win made it back-to-back wins for Iona.

The Bobcats are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Gaels, their victory bumped their record up to 8-9.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizeable advantage in that area, Iona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac came up short against Iona when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 78-72. Will Quinnipiac have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.