Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Iona 8-9, Quinnipiac 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Quinnipiac is heading back home. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Friday, the Bobcats earned a 82-70 win over the Saints.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Iona proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 70-58. The win made it back-to-back wins for Iona.

The Bobcats are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Gaels, their victory bumped their record up to 8-9.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizeable advantage in that area, Iona will need to find a way to close that gap.

Quinnipiac came up short against Iona when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 78-72. Will Quinnipiac have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.

  • Jan 29, 2023 - Iona 78 vs. Quinnipiac 72
  • Jan 08, 2023 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Iona 58
  • Mar 05, 2022 - Iona 79 vs. Quinnipiac 61
  • Jan 23, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Quinnipiac 61
  • Mar 09, 2021 - Iona 72 vs. Quinnipiac 48
  • Feb 17, 2021 - Quinnipiac 74 vs. Iona 70
  • Mar 04, 2020 - Quinnipiac 69 vs. Iona 68
  • Feb 07, 2020 - Iona 73 vs. Quinnipiac 52
  • Feb 19, 2019 - Iona 81 vs. Quinnipiac 77
  • Feb 08, 2019 - Quinnipiac 66 vs. Iona 65