Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Quinnipiac Bobcats
Current Records: Iona 8-9, Quinnipiac 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Quinnipiac is heading back home. The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Iona Gaels will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Friday, the Bobcats earned a 82-70 win over the Saints.
Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Iona proved on Friday. They came out on top against the Golden Griffins by a score of 70-58. The win made it back-to-back wins for Iona.
The Bobcats are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Gaels, their victory bumped their record up to 8-9.
Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Quinnipiac have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Iona, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Quinnipiac's sizeable advantage in that area, Iona will need to find a way to close that gap.
Quinnipiac came up short against Iona when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 78-72. Will Quinnipiac have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Quinnipiac.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Iona 78 vs. Quinnipiac 72
- Jan 08, 2023 - Quinnipiac 81 vs. Iona 58
- Mar 05, 2022 - Iona 79 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Jan 23, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Quinnipiac 61
- Mar 09, 2021 - Iona 72 vs. Quinnipiac 48
- Feb 17, 2021 - Quinnipiac 74 vs. Iona 70
- Mar 04, 2020 - Quinnipiac 69 vs. Iona 68
- Feb 07, 2020 - Iona 73 vs. Quinnipiac 52
- Feb 19, 2019 - Iona 81 vs. Quinnipiac 77
- Feb 08, 2019 - Quinnipiac 66 vs. Iona 65