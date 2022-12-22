Who's Playing

Marist @ Rider

Current Records: Marist 4-6; Rider 4-5

What to Know

The Rider Broncs are 11-3 against the Marist Red Foxes since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Rider and Marist will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Alumni Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Foxes winning the first 79-67 on the road and Rider taking the second 79-75.

Rider was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 60-59 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Meanwhile, the contest between Marist and the Manhattan Jaspers on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Marist falling 80-69 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

The Broncs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Rider, who are 4-3 against the spread.

The losses put Rider at 4-5 and Marist at 4-6. Rider is 2-2 after losses this year, the Red Foxes 1-4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Alumni Gymnasium -- Lawrenceville, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Rider have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Marist.