Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Delaware 6-3, Robert Morris 2-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Robert Morris Colonials at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 11th at UPMC Events Center. Delaware might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up eight turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Fightin' Blue Hens beat the Musketeers 87-80.

Jalun Trent was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Cavan Reilly was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 87-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Griffins. Robert Morris has struggled against Canisius recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Colonials, they bumped their record down to 2-7 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Monday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.