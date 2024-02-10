Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Robert Morris Colonials

Current Records: Milwaukee 12-12, Robert Morris 9-15

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Milwaukee and the Colonials are an even 3-3 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at UPMC Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Penguins on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 97-85 to the Penguins. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris also fell in overtime action on Thursday. They took a 81-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. Robert Morris didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Panthers' defeat dropped their record down to 12-12. As for the Colonials, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Milwaukee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Milwaukee skirted past the Colonials 78-75 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Milwaukee since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Robert Morris and Milwaukee both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.