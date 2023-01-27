Who's Playing

Detroit @ Robert Morris

Current Records: Detroit 8-13; Robert Morris 9-12

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 5-0 against the Robert Morris Colonials since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Titans and Robert Morris will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET at UPMC Events Center. Robert Morris should still be riding high after a win, while Detroit will be looking to regain their footing.

Detroit came up short against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Monday, falling 76-67.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris was completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Green Bay Phoenix 72-38 on the road.

Detroit's defeat took them down to 8-13 while Robert Morris' victory pulled them up to 9-12. A win for the Titans would reverse both their bad luck and Robert Morris' good luck. We'll see if Detroit manages to pull off that tough task or if the Colonials keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center -- Moon Township, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Detroit have won all of the games they've played against Robert Morris in the last nine years.