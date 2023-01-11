Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Duquesne 12-5; Saint Joseph's 6-9

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Dukes are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against Saint Joseph's at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.

It was close but no cigar for Duquesne as they fell 75-73 to the Richmond Spiders this past Saturday. Guard Jimmy Clark III wasn't much of a difference maker for Duquesne; Clark III played for 32 minutes with.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's ended up a good deal behind the Fordham Rams when they played this past Saturday, losing 66-54. The top scorer for Saint Joseph's was guard Erik Reynolds II (17 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dukes are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Dukes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Joseph's and Duquesne both have four wins in their last eight games.