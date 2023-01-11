Who's Playing
Duquesne @ Saint Joseph's
Current Records: Duquesne 12-5; Saint Joseph's 6-9
What to Know
The Duquesne Dukes and the Saint Joseph's Hawks are even-steven against one another since March of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Dukes are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against Saint Joseph's at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena.
It was close but no cigar for Duquesne as they fell 75-73 to the Richmond Spiders this past Saturday. Guard Jimmy Clark III wasn't much of a difference maker for Duquesne; Clark III played for 32 minutes with.
Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's ended up a good deal behind the Fordham Rams when they played this past Saturday, losing 66-54. The top scorer for Saint Joseph's was guard Erik Reynolds II (17 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Dukes are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Dukes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Saint Joseph's and Duquesne both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Saint Joseph's 72 vs. Duquesne 61
- Jan 30, 2021 - Duquesne 67 vs. Saint Joseph's 50
- Jan 08, 2020 - Duquesne 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Mar 14, 2019 - Saint Joseph's 92 vs. Duquesne 86
- Jan 12, 2019 - Duquesne 85 vs. Saint Joseph's 84
- Feb 17, 2018 - Saint Joseph's 82 vs. Duquesne 75
- Mar 04, 2017 - Saint Joseph's 63 vs. Duquesne 60
- Mar 05, 2016 - Duquesne 78 vs. Saint Joseph's 70