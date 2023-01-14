Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Saint Joseph's

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 6-10; Saint Joseph's 6-10

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 12:30 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Hawks received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 92-80 to the Duquesne Dukes. Guard Christian Winborne wasn't much of a difference maker for Saint Joseph's; Winborne finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago ended up a good deal behind the VCU Rams when they played on Tuesday, losing 78-64. Loyola Chicago's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Tom Welch, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard Braden Norris, who had 14 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Saint Joseph's is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take Saint Joseph's against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 6-10. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Ramblers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won two out of their last three games against Loyola Chicago.