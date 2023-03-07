Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Saint Joseph's

Regular Season Records: Loyola Chicago 10-20; Saint Joseph's 14-16

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 7 at Barclays Center in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney.

Saint Joseph's didn't have too much trouble with the Richmond Spiders at home last week as they won 83-67. It was another big night for the Hawks' guard Erik Reynolds II, who shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chicago narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the La Salle Explorers 76-73. Guard Sheldon Edwards was the offensive standout of the game for the Ramblers, picking up 25 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Saint Joseph's is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Saint Joseph's had enough points to win and then some against Loyola Chicago when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, taking their contest 83-71. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or does Loyola Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Saint Joseph's have won four out of their last five games against Loyola Chicago.