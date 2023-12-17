Halftime Report

Saint Louis has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against La. Tech.

If Saint Louis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, La. Tech will have to make due with a 9-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: La. Tech 9-2, Saint Louis 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

La. Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact La. Tech proved on Tuesday. They blew past the Lions, posting a 89-60 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Pride on Saturday and snuck past 71-68.

Saint Louis' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tim Dalger, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dalger has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Terrence Hargrove Jr., who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs' victory was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.7 points per game. As for the Billikens, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Saint Louis, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given La. Tech's sizeable advantage in that area, Saint Louis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep La. Tech in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread this season.

Odds

La. Tech is a 3.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

