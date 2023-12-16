Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: La. Tech 9-2, Saint Louis 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

La. Tech has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chaifetz Arena. La. Tech is expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 23% better than the opposition, a fact La. Tech proved on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Lions at home to the tune of 89-60.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Pride out 71-68.

Saint Louis' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tim Dalger, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Dalger has scored all season. Terrence Hargrove Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.7 points per game. As for the Billikens, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Saint Louis, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given La. Tech's sizeable advantage in that area, Saint Louis will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

La. Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Saint Louis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141 points.

