Who's Playing

San Jose State @ San Diego State

Regular Season Records: San Jose State 20-12; San Diego State 25-6

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a game against the #20 San Diego State Aztecs since Feb. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. SJSU and the Aztecs are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Thomas & Mack Center in the third round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

The Spartans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Thursday, sneaking past 81-77. SJSU's guard Omari Moore did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes.

Speaking of close games: San Diego State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They had just enough and edged out the Colorado State Rams 64-61. The top scorer for San Diego State was guard Lamont Butler (16 points).

SJSU is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality contest. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $36.05

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.