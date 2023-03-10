Who's Playing
San Jose State @ San Diego State
Regular Season Records: San Jose State 20-12; San Diego State 25-6
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans haven't won a game against the #20 San Diego State Aztecs since Feb. 7 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. SJSU and the Aztecs are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET March 10 at Thomas & Mack Center in the third round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
The Spartans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Thursday, sneaking past 81-77. SJSU's guard Omari Moore did his thing and dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes.
Speaking of close games: San Diego State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They had just enough and edged out the Colorado State Rams 64-61. The top scorer for San Diego State was guard Lamont Butler (16 points).
SJSU is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
With both teams having displayed their playoff mettle, spectators can expect a high-quality contest. Check back with CBS Sports for more details during and after the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $36.05
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Diego State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.
- Jan 28, 2023 - San Diego State 72 vs. San Jose State 51
- Feb 25, 2022 - San Diego State 77 vs. San Jose State 52
- Feb 09, 2022 - San Diego State 72 vs. San Jose State 62
- Feb 10, 2021 - San Diego State 77 vs. San Jose State 55
- Feb 08, 2021 - San Diego State 85 vs. San Jose State 54
- Dec 08, 2019 - San Diego State 59 vs. San Jose State 57
- Mar 02, 2019 - San Diego State 84 vs. San Jose State 56
- Feb 02, 2019 - San Diego State 67 vs. San Jose State 56
- Feb 24, 2018 - San Diego State 71 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 09, 2018 - San Diego State 85 vs. San Jose State 49
- Feb 07, 2017 - San Jose State 76 vs. San Diego State 71
- Jan 10, 2017 - San Diego State 76 vs. San Jose State 61
- Feb 21, 2016 - San Diego State 78 vs. San Jose State 56
- Jan 06, 2016 - San Diego State 77 vs. San Jose State 62