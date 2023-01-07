Who's Playing
Brigham Young @ San Diego
Current Records: Brigham Young 12-6; San Diego 8-9
What to Know
The San Diego Toreros haven't won a game against the Brigham Young Cougars since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. San Diego and BYU will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Toreros were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 84-82 to the Pacific Tigers. A silver lining for San Diego was the play of guard Marcellus Earlington, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, BYU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-59 to the Loyola Marymount Lions. One thing holding BYU back was the mediocre play of guard Dallin Hall, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 4. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 5-10 ATS, to cover the spread.
The Toreros came up short against the Cougars when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 79-71. Maybe San Diego will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Cougars are a 4-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -113
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 13 games against San Diego.
- Jan 20, 2022 - Brigham Young 79 vs. San Diego 71
- Feb 15, 2020 - Brigham Young 72 vs. San Diego 71
- Jan 16, 2020 - Brigham Young 93 vs. San Diego 70
- Mar 10, 2019 - San Diego 80 vs. Brigham Young 57
- Mar 02, 2019 - Brigham Young 87 vs. San Diego 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - Brigham Young 88 vs. San Diego 82
- Mar 03, 2018 - Brigham Young 85 vs. San Diego 79
- Feb 17, 2018 - San Diego 75 vs. Brigham Young 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - Brigham Young 74 vs. San Diego 58
- Feb 16, 2017 - Brigham Young 82 vs. San Diego 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - San Diego 88 vs. Brigham Young 75
- Feb 20, 2016 - Brigham Young 91 vs. San Diego 33
- Feb 18, 2016 - Brigham Young 69 vs. San Diego 67