Who's Playing

Brigham Young @ San Diego

Current Records: Brigham Young 12-6; San Diego 8-9

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros haven't won a game against the Brigham Young Cougars since March 10 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. San Diego and BYU will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Toreros were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 84-82 to the Pacific Tigers. A silver lining for San Diego was the play of guard Marcellus Earlington, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, BYU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 64-59 to the Loyola Marymount Lions. One thing holding BYU back was the mediocre play of guard Dallin Hall, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 4. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 5-10 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Toreros came up short against the Cougars when the two teams previously met in January of last year, falling 79-71. Maybe San Diego will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cougars are a 4-point favorite against the Toreros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brigham Young have won ten out of their last 13 games against San Diego.