Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ San Diego

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 1-0; San Diego 1-0

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles' road trip will continue as they head to Jenny Craig Pavilion at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the San Diego Toreros. Florida Gulf Coast isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Eagles didn't have too much trouble with the USC Trojans on the road on Monday as they won 74-61. Florida Gulf Coast's Chase Johnston looked sharp as he had 20 points.

Meanwhile, San Diego made easy work of Sonoma State on Monday and carried off an 81-59 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Gulf Coast and San Diego clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Toreros are a solid 6-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.