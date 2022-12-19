Who's Playing

UT Arlington @ San Francisco

Current Records: UT Arlington 4-7; San Francisco 9-3

What to Know

The San Francisco Dons will look to defend their home court Monday against the UT Arlington Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Dons have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday San Francisco sidestepped the UNLV Rebels for a 75-73 victory. San Francisco got double-digit scores from four players: guard Khalil Shabazz (17), forward Zane Meeks (17), guard Tyrell Roberts (17), and center Saba Gigiberia (11).

Meanwhile, UT Arlington was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 71-65 to the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

This next contest looks promising for San Francisco, who are favored by a full 15 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

San Francisco's win brought them up to 9-3 while the Mavericks' defeat pulled them down to 4-7. The Dons are 5-3 after wins this season, and UT Arlington is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California



Odds

The Dons are a big 15-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.