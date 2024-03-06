Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Utah State 24-5, San Jose State 9-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Utah State is 9-1 against San Jose State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. San Jose State is crawling into this contest hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Utah State will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Friday, the Aggies beat the Falcons 72-60.

Utah State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ian Martinez out in front who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and three steals. Martinez didn't help Utah State's cause all that much against Fresno State last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this game. Mason Falslev was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Spartans ended up a good deal behind the Rebels on Saturday and lost 68-50.

The losing side was boosted by Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 17 points. He didn't help San Jose State's cause all that much against San Diego State last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Aggies' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-5. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 13 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Utah State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for San Jose State, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9 rebounds per game. Given Utah State's sizable advantage in that area, San Jose State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything went Utah State's way against San Jose State when the teams last played back in January as Utah State made off with a 82-61 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Utah State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Utah State is a big 10.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Utah State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.