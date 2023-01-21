Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ Santa Barbara

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 6-12; Santa Barbara 15-3

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Santa Barbara Gauchos and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 19 of 2016. Cal State Bakersfield and Santa Barbara will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Thunderdome. The Gauchos should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Cal State Bakersfield will be looking to regain their footing.

Cal State Bakersfield has to be hurting after a devastating 76-46 defeat at the hands of the Cal State Fullerton Titans on Monday.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara took their contest against the Northridge Matadors on Thursday by a conclusive 72-52 score.

The Roadrunners are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-8 ATS when expected to lose.

Cal State Bakersfield is now 6-12 while the Gauchos sit at 15-3. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cal State Bakersfield is 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.3 on average. Santa Barbara's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 13th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.20%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Gauchos are a big 16-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Santa Barbara have won six out of their last seven games against Cal State Bakersfield.