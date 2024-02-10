Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ SC State Bulldogs

Current Records: Chicago State 11-16, SC State 8-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center -- Orangeburg, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will be playing at home against the Chicago State Cougars at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center. SC State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Monday.

On Monday, the Bulldogs beat the Eagles 77-65.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Chicago State's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 65-60 to the Dukes. The match was a 28-28 toss-up at halftime, but Chicago State couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their defeat, Chicago State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jahsean Corbett, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Corbett continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Cameron Jernigan, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 8-15 record this season. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 11-16.